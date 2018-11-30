Power2SME and TiE Delhi NCR Announce the Winners of 'Spirit of Manufacturing Awards 2018' at TiE Global Summit 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: Spirit of Manufacturing Awards - Winners Power2SME Power2SME in collaboration with TiE Delhi NCR concluded the 5th Season of the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards at New Delhi, on the sidelines of TiE Global Summit 2018. Conceptualised in 2014, the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards are dedicated to encourage and applaud innovation in the manufacturing sector. The purpose of the award is to encourage young innovators in the manufacturing space and hone their skills with the right resources under the right leadership so they can be positioned on a fast growth trajectory. The Spirit of Manufacturing awards work as a platform to showcase some of the most promising start-ups in the manufacturing domain across the country. This year over 1,000 nominations were received for the Spirit of Manufacturing awards, with nominations from women owned enterprises jumping over 20% as compared to last year. Of the 1,000+ nominations received top 25 entries were invited to present their business plan in front of a grand jury comprising of industry luminaries. The jury evaluated each presentation on the basis of their execution strategy, competitive advantage, management depth, sales & marketing strategy and the financial viability. Towards the end of the presentations, the scores were tabulated and winners from each category were announced. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME said, Through pioneering innovations, India, over the years, has emerged to be one of the leading hubs for nurturing successful start-ups and entrepreneurs. The Governments flagship initiatives like Make in India and Skill India have been instrumental in supporting manufacturers and SMEs in the Indian Start-up landscape. Recognising unique ideas, products, business models and entrepreneurs at the fifth season of Spirit of Manufacturing awards is a reiteration of the potential and promise that the Indian manufacturing space exudes. With each passing year, the SOM initiative will aim to showcase and applaud inspiring business ideas in the manufacturing space.Ms. LathikaPai, Country Head Microsoft for Startups, graced the opulent ceremony as the keynote speaker and shared valuable insights on how India is emerging as a startup hub and a centre for entrepreneurship. Further, she stressed on how SMEs in the manufacturing sector have a crucial role to play in driving growth of the countrys economy. GeetikaDayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi NCR opined, The start-up ecosystem is bustling with opportunities. TiE Delhi-NCR is glad to partner with Power2SME for the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards thereby helping enterprising businesses get felicitated &recognised. Now in its fifth year, the response has been overwhelming with a record number of entries. Through these awards, we aim to empower innovative business ideas by providing them with a platform to present their exceptional business propositions. WinnersJury membersYoung Entrepreneur - CEO & Co-Founder, Abhimanyu Singh, Hexpressions R Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SMEWoman Entrepreneur - RashiNarang, Founder Heads Up for TailsNarendra Bansal, Managing Director , IntexIT Adoption and Innovation Pramod M, Manager Product Development - Cyclops MedTech Snehashish Bhattacharjee, CEO & Co-Founder, DenaveSocial Impact Navneet Garg, CEO & Co- Founder - CAYA Constructs Parminder Singh Sandhu, Founder & CEO, EssentiumPhygenSpecial Jury Award Nishant Singh Rana, Founder Vyorius The winners were awarded across 5 categories based on the innovative skills and the tangible impact showcased. The categories included Social Impact, Young Entrepreneur, IT Adoption & Innovation, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and Special Jury Award. About Power2SME The first Buying Club for SMEs in India, Power2SME, financially backed by NandanNilekani, Inventus Capital Partners, Kalaari Capital, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Accel Partners, began operations in 2012. Committed to empowering SMEs by increasing their profits, Power2SME focuses on reducing purchase prices for SMEs and enhancing productivity. Power2SME enables SME clients to focus on their core business of driving growth and expansion, while taking on the role of sourcing input raw materials at the most competitive price points across multiple products in categories such as Chemicals, Additives, Inks, Paints, Metals, Polymer Commodity, Polymer Engineering, etc. The company, today, has 16 offices spread across Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, amongst other, operating in 23 states and Union Territories with a team of 300+ employees across India. Power2SME works with established and trusted suppliers such as SAIL, TATA Steel, ESSAR Steel, Allied Strips, JSW, Rathi Steel, Victor Exim, Balaji Enterprise, POSCO Steel, Apollo Pipes, JSL, and many more. Company website: http://www.power2sme.com About TiE Founded in 1992, TiE is a global non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. It is currently the worlds largest organization for entrepreneurs .TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last 18 years, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has emerged as one of the most valuable platforms supporting entrepreneurship, nationally. TiE has a wide range of programs including TiE Global Summit http://tieglobalsummit.org, TiE Global Summit, Startup Expo, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors, TiE Institute &TiE Young Entrepreneurs. For more details, visit www.delhi.tie.org