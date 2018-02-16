PowerGrid emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 1K cr transmission project

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) State-run Power Grid Corp (PowerGrid) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 1,000 crore to set up Vindhyachal-Varanasi 765 kV transmission line.

Power Grid has emerged as the successful bidder to establish Vindhyachal ?? Varanasi 765kV transmission line as part of New WR-NR 765 kV Inter-Regional Corridor, sources said, adding that the value of project is around Rs 1,000 crore.

Others who participated in the bidding included Essel Infra, Sterlite, China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co and L&T Infrastructure.

Both Sterlite and China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co failed to qualify in the auction. It was conducted on February 13, 2018 by REC Transmission projects company, an arm of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), which has been nominated as the bid process coordinator by Government of India for the project, sources added. PTI KKS SBT