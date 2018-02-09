PowerGrid to implement electrification works in Kashmir

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corp said today that it has inked agreement with Jammu and Kashmir to develop transmission and rural electrification work worth Rs 915 crore under Prime Ministers Development Package 2015.

"In order to strengthen Intra-State Transmission and Distribution infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir under Government of India flagship programme i.e. Prime Ministers Development Package 2015, Government of Jammu and Kashmir has entrusted development of Transmission System (project cost Rs 426 crore) and Rural electrification works for eight districts (project cost Rs 489 crore) to Power Grid Corp as project implementing agency," a Power Grid statement said.

The agreement for the same has been signed on February 8, 2018 among Jammu and Kashmirs Power Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir and PowerGrid.

For transmission system, five new substations (4 nos 220 kV, 1 no 132 kV) will be established by PowerGrid, out of which three substations, namely Chowadhi, Samba, Kathua-II, are in Jammu region whereas two substations, namely Batpora, Khanyar are in Srinagar region.

Rural electrification will be done in eight districts viz Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Leh and Kargil districts. PTI KKS BAL