Powersportz ties up with Uber Careem with an eye on Middle East/North Africa market

In the quest for going global, Powersportz.tv has come up with yet another epoch making feat, living up to their being the worlds first live digital TV in the Sports domain. In this context, Powersportz.tv has now tied up with Uber Careem to enter into the untapped market of Middle East and North Africa. Coming close on the heels of the live World Cup broadcast which included a revolutionary digital live patch in set up in Brisbane, Australia, the Gurgaon based digital platform is now eyeing the untapped Middle east/ North Africa market It is in this context, the tie up with Uber Careem is seen as something of a watershed event. Under the agreement, Powersportz will provide sports content to the Western and Arabic viewers of the Middle East and North Africa who will be privy to the excellent sports interviews, trivia, and analytical talk shows done by the Gurugram based channel. Speaking on the occasion, Kanthi D Suresh, Editor in chief, Powersportz.tv said that as per the agreement signed with Uber Careem, Powersportz will provide video content, customized to an Uber traveler who looks for short duration 20 minute infotainment videos during the journey. The Fleet Monetization head of Uber Careem, Mr Atul Bansal said, We at Careem are working on a super exciting project of launching in-ride infotainment screens to create a differentiated experience for our customers. The vision of the project is to start from UAE and gradually roll-out to all our markets in coming months with more than 10,000 cars in near future. Taking this a bit further, Kanthi also added that it was Uber Careem, which had sought the services of Powersportz. Usually, its a TV platform or TV which goes in search of sponsors or tie ups, but in this case, its Uber Careem who approached us for the deal. We are very happy with this development and hope to provide good and solid content to Uber Careem, said Kanthi. As regards the financial details of the deal, Kanthi D Suresh was candid enough to put it, an association with a $3.1 billion conglomerate opens up a great global opportunity for Power Sportz, and we wish to be aggressive in spreading our global presence further. Currently valued at Rs. 1.2 billion, it must be also mentioned here that Powersportz was the only flagship OTT channel to broadcast the World Cup cricket live with some of the biggest names of the game including West Indies great, Desmond Haynes. Keeping in tune with the growth of OTT platforms, Power Sportz is looking at capturing the US market after making its inroads into Australia and now the Middle East.