PPRC claims neutrality of its report on Delhi government schools

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Policy think-tank PPRC on Thursday claimed neutrality of its report that highlighted "dismal" performance of government schools in Delhi, a day after the AAP raised questions over it.Reading out the report brought out by Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), which has BJP leaders Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Nalin Kohli as board members, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta Wednesday said the document points to the AAP government's "lackadaisical approach" towards policy implementation in the field of education. Sumit Bhasin, the PPRC director, Thursday wrote an open letter to AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, who had claimed that the elected Delhi government is not even provided information about number of vacant positions in its schools by the LG office."I would like to put this on account that at PPRC we work with utmost integrity and academic freedom. Objective research and analysis of facts is what defines our work and philosophy," Bhasin said in the letter. Bhasin said it was "surprising" to note the AAP is claiming it was not provided information about the number of vacant positions in government schools by the LG office. "Ironically, we received information about the vacancies from an RTI response received from Directorate of Education, under the Delhi government," he said. Bhasin also said the PPRC tried to meet and personally hand over the report to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is the in-charge of Education department, but it did not happen despite "repeated" requests in this regard. On Wednesday, Bhardwaj invited the BJP for a "healthy debate" on education, asking it for a comparison of Delhi government schools with those in states ruled by it. PTI VIT DPB