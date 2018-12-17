Prabhas' 'Saaho' to release on Independence Day

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) "Baahubali" star Prabhas' next big screen outing "Saaho" is set to hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15.The much ambitious multilingual project is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It will release in all three languages on the same day. The movie has high-octane action sequences choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates.The film features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma among others.Music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have created the music for the film and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.A UV Creations production, "Saaho" is produced by Vamsi and Pramod. Directed by Sujeeth, the project has been filmed at striking locations in India and abroad. PTI SHDSHD