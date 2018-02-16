Prabhat Dairy Q3 profit down 56% to Rs 15 cr

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Prabhat Dairy today reported 56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.76 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

Its net profit stood at Rs 33.74 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 404.38 crore from Rs 408.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Prabhat Dairy is a leading integrated milk and dairy products companies catering to institutional as well as retail customers.

The company has multi-product manufacturing facilities at Shrirampur and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. PTI MJH ANU