Prabhu appeals to industry chambers to organise relief ops in Fani affected areas

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu Saturday appealed to industry chambers to organise relief operations for helping people affected by Cyclone Fani. "Appealing all in commerce & industry organise relief for the unfortunate affected by #FaniCyclone. We will organise best possible way to ensure the help reaches those who needs it most. All Chambers must immediately respond to this calamity," Prabhu tweeted and tagged industry chambers CII, Ficci and Assocham. Cyclonic storm 'Fani' ravaged parts of Odisha, killing at least 12 people. Fani or the 'Hood of Snake', labelled as a category 4 storm on a scale of 1 to 5, made landfall around 8 am in Puri on Friday, with roaring winds flattening huts, enveloping the pilgrim town in sheets of rain, and submerging homes in residential areas. The storm has weakened as it entered West Bengal last night. PTI JD MRMR