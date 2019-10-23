Prabhu Deva has taken 'Dabangg 3' to the next level, says Arbaaz Khan

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday said they needed a fresh perspective for "Dabangg 3" and therefore approached Prabhu Deva for it.Abhinav Kashyap had directed "Dabangg" (2010) and Arbaaz took over from him for its 2012 sequel.Prabhu Deva has helmed the third part in the franchise, which brings back Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey."We wanted a fresh look (for the film). It only helps the franchise when you get somebody new to look at it differently because you lose perspective when you work continuously on a project. "And who better than Prabhu sir to take it to the next level and he has done that. This film is way ahead in its mounting and presentation," Arbaaz told reporters here at the trailer launch of"Dabangg 3".The actor-director is also reprising his role of Makki in the third installment. "This time I am really happy as Prabhu has done fantastic job. I don't think there could have been a better person to take the franchise forward. We had got something exciting for you all this time. I was in the set this time as an actor. "Rather, the entire creative decision from story to casting and selection of director was done by Salman Khan. He has spend a lot of time on everything."The film marks the acting debut of Sai Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar."I was very anxious before I came, I am excited. It is like a dream come. I haven't still processed," the newcomer said. Sonakshi Sinha, who returns as Chulbul Pandey's wife and love interest Rajjo, said, "I am super excited for this. I am feeling like my first film is releasing all over again. I started out as quintessential masala Hindi film heroine and I will always will be.""Dabangg 3" is scheduled for release on 20 December. PTI KKP RB AARAAR