Prabhu hails SC order on Rafale deal, says Cong's 'lies' exposed

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Haling the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said Wednesday the Congress's "lie" was once again exposed and it was "victory of truth".He said the Congress insulted not only the people of the country but also the Army by "lying" on the Rafale aircraft deal.The Supreme Court had last week dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.The Congress has repeatedly criticised the deal for the 36 Rafale jets, alleging that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government.The government has, however, denied any irregularity in the deal."The Congress is living in an imaginary world where there is no possibility for truth and justice. The country cannot run with such mindset," he told reporters here.Prabhu's press conference was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s move to interact with the media in 70 cities across the country in a bid to "expose" the Congress following the SC verdict on the Rafale deal.He said that the government was ready to discuss the issue in Parliament but the Congress was running away from discussion."If the matter will be discussed in Parliament, the people will come to know the truth and the Congress's lies will be exposed," he said.