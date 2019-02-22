Prabhu lays foundation stone of IIFT's new campus

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu Friday laid the foundation stone of a new campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here. The campus is being constructed by state-owned NBCC at Maidan Garhi here at an estimated cost of Rs 302 crore, the company said in a statement. The new IIFT campus will incorporate sustainable features such as solar power generation systems, rain water harvesting, and sewerage treatment plants. The 3-star GRIHA rating building will have a total built-up area of 50,000 sq metres that will feature an academic block, administration block and auditorium with a sitting capacity of 1000, a hostel block and a ten-storeyed warden block. NBCC Chairman and Managing Director Anoop Kumar Mittal said: "In thriving economies like India, the existence of robust infrastructure in the education sector is imperative to shape the future growth of the country." One of India's premier institutes, the IIFT currently has its Delhi campus in the Qutub Institutional Area. This apart, the institute also has a campus in Kolkata. NBCC has previously been awarded several significant projects in educational infrastructure segment such as IIT-Delhi, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Mandi, NIFTEM, and ICI. PTI MJH HRS