Prabhu pitches for improving energy efficiency, quality standards in cement industry

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu Tuesday pitched for improving energy efficiency, environmental excellence and quality standards in the Indian cement industry. He said per-capita cement consumption in India is still around 235 kg, against global average of 520 kg, which shows significant growth potential for the sector. Housing for all by 2022, creation of 100 smart cities, dedicated freight corridors, clean India mission and ultra mega power projects will boost growth of the sector, he added. The minister also urged the cement industry to think of recycling of material used in the production. Prabhu said this while releasing a compendium on 'The Cement Industry India 2018' here. The compendium has been prepared by the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM), in association with cement section of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). "It contains key information about technology development, challenges and opportunities for the Indian cement industry along with an exhaustive directory of cement plants in India," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement. The Indian cement industry is the second largest in the world with an installed capacity of 509 million tonne (MT) per annum in 2018 and production of 298 MT in 2018 with 143 integrated cement plants, 102 grinding units, five clinkerisation units and 62 mini plants in the country. PTI RR SHW HRS