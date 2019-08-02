Pradeep Nair Appointed to Lead VMware’s India Business; Arun Parameswaran Takes on APJ-Wide Enterprise Leadership

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the appointment of Pradeep Nair to the role of vice president and managing director, India for VMware. Arun Parameswaran, who has been in-charge of the India business for the past 5 years, will now lead VMwares enterprise business in the region as vice president, enterprise business, Asia Pacific and Japan.Duncan Hewett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan said: Every enterprise on a journey towards digital transformation is challenged with operationalizing and scaling their business while innovating on the go. Weve had tremendous learnings from our customers in India and with Aruns leadership were looking at leveraging these across enterprises in Asia-Pacific and Japan. This is a fantastic time to join VMware and I am delighted to welcome Pradeep to the team and continue to deliver great outcomes for our customers. Prior to joining VMware, Pradeep Nair was the Managing Director of India and South Asia operations at Autodesk, Inc. over the last six years. With more than 20 years in the IT industry, he has deep knowledge of SaaS and subscription business transformation and has built strategic partnerships across the region. In the past he has also worked with IBM Software Group, led IBM's developer relations and academic initiatives that drove mass- adoption of IBM technology among India's significant developer and student communities. Pradeep is an engineer from the University of Bombay and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta.Over the last five years, Arun Parameswaran has transformed the countrys business by building solid customer relationships. He has a strong track record of working collaboratively with customers and partners to help architect solutions with VMwares technologies, and VMware will be drawing from his deep experience to help enterprise customers across Asia Pacific and Japan. India is key part of VMwares global strategy with Sales and R&D operations. In 2018, VMware announced a US$2 billion in VMware-specific investment in India over five years as part of the companys overall global investment strategy. VMware is also committed to inclusion of women in the workforce and driving sustainability across its offices. VMwares women return to work program, VMinclusion Taara, launched in 2018 is committed to helping provide skills and certifications to 15,000 women in order to bring them back to the IT workforce in India. VMware India has also certified its major sites with US Green Building Councils (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) standards, with sites in Bangalore and Pune being either Platinum or Gold certified (or in the process of certification) and 80 percent of the companys floor area in the country achieving LEED standards.About VMwareVMware software powers the worlds complex digital infrastructure. The companys compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html. VMware is a registered trademark or trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictionsForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding VMware's planned investment of US$2 billion in India between October 2018 and 2023; the commitment associated with the VMware VMinclusion Taara: Women Return to Work program and the potential benefits of the program to participants; and the strategic significance of India to the Companys strategies. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to: (i) changes in VMwares financial condition; (ii) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (iii) VMware's ability to enter into and maintain strategically effective partnerships and alliances; (iv) delays or reductions in consumer, government and information technology spending; (v) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into the virtualization software and cloud, end user and mobile computing industries, and new product and marketing initiatives by VMwares competitors; (vi) VMware's customers' ability to accept emerging technology and to transition to new products and computing strategies; (vii) the uncertainty of customer acceptance of emerging technology; (viii) rapid technological changes in the virtualization software and cloud, end user and mobile computing industries; (ix) changes to product and service development timelines; (x) VMware's ability to protect its proprietary technology; (xi) VMware's ability to attract and retain highly qualified employees; (xii) the ability to successfully integrate into VMware acquired companies and assets and smoothly transition services related to divested assets from VMware; (xiii) disruptions resulting from key management changes; (xiv) risks associated with international sales such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and increased trade barriers; (xv) risks associated with cyber-attacks, information security and privacy; (xvi) the ability of VMware to realize synergies from Dell; and (xvii) VMware's relationship with Dell Technologies and Dell's ability to control matters requiring stockholder approval. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including VMware's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that we may file from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. VMware assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. PWRPWR