Pradhan assures support for skill development in agri sector

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday assured full support towards skilling in the field of agricultural and expressed hope that entrepreneurship in the agri sector will reach every district of the country. Pradhan, who is union oil and skill development minister, attended the Agri-Startup and Entrepreneurship Conclave here on the occasion of the 'World Food Day'.The minister said that lifestyle is changing rapidly, and technology, innovation are driving this change. Technology is also going to play a greater role in agriculture. Innovative products coming out of technological research in agriculture should reach the markets and should achieve scale to benefit the society. He said that strong linkage between agriculture and entrepreneurship will ensure this. Pradhan said that agriculture in India is seeing fundamental shifts and "we have moved from a paradigm of food deficit to food surplus". The conclave brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, scientists, farmers, technology developers to create desired awareness and help build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, particularly in the agriculture sector. PTI RSNMKJ