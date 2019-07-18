Pradhan discusses road map to make steel hub in Odisha

(Eds: Minor edit in para 5) New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday held a meeting with officials to discuss a road map for developing a steel hub in Odisha. "Met with steel industry stakeholders and senior officials of the ministry to chart out a road map for setting up a steel hub in Odisha. The state of Odisha is amongst the richest mineral bearing states of the country," he said in a tweet. Last month, Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik discussed ways to enhance the state's footprints in the steel sector. The development assumes significance in the wake of presence of major steel producers, such as Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, in the state. In a separate tweet, the minister said he also had a detailed discussion with stakeholders of the secondary steel sector on overcoming challenges faced by the industry such as availability of raw materials, expiry of mining lease to enable them to ramp up production. Pradhan earlier said the Centre is committed to developing the mineral-rich state as an international hub for steel sector's ancillary industries. While taking the charge of the ministry on May 31, Pradhan said it will remain a priority sector for the government. "I have been given the duty to look after the steel sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which I will fulfil with responsibility. Steel is a strong pillar of development. We have to take this pillar to new heights," the minister, who belongs to Odisha, had said. Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar and Join Secretary Puneet Kansal were also among those attended the meeting. PTI ABI HRS