Pradip Burman, Chairman Mobius Foundation Launched Project 'AAKAR' Phase 2 to Promote Population Stabilization

LUCKNOW, India, June 26, 2019 -- Pradip Burman, Chairman Mobius Foundation, a non-profit organization, today announced the launch of Project 'AAKAR' Phase 2, in line with the Government of India's commitment to promote population stabilization. On the occasion, Mr. Pradip Burman (Founder, Mobius Foundation) addressed the gathering and Mr. Sidharth Nath Singh, Medical & Health Minister of U.P, flagged off the promotional mobile van.Post the successful completion of Phase 1 of the Project Aakar in the month of December 2018, covering 200 villages of the two highly populated districts of Uttar Pradesh, Baharaich and Barabanki. Phase 1 was focused on building awareness and influencing attitude related to Family Planning and various contraceptive measures. With Phase 1, the Mobius Foundation intended to support the efforts by Govt. of India towards FP2020 goals, population stabilization and extended its support to the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.Taking it forward, Project 'AAKAR' Phase 2 will focus on the health counselling of married couples and school students falling in the marriageable group of 17 - 20 years. In addition, this project intends to spread awareness about the health impact of early marriage and early child with the help of Community Health Centre (CHC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC).Health counselling desks with MBBS doctors becomes the harbinger of delivering and sensitizing people about family planning and various contraceptive measures available to them by the government. The desk will also provide various aids needed to check the chronic NCDs like blood pressure, diabetes among others.Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pradip Burman, Founder, Mobius Foundation, said, "Our resources have not increased in quantity, neither water nor land, what has increased instead is - population. And as a consequence, the portions to share these limited resources have also increased. If we do not control our population now, these precious resources would end soon."Research statistics reveal that only 31.7% couples in UP use modern contraceptive methods indicating the current perception and behavior of the public towards family planning. According to the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (NFHS-4), Uttar Pradesh has India's second highest maternal mortality rate (258 deaths per 100,000 live births) and highest infant mortality rate (64 deaths per 1,000 live births).Mobius Foundation has been spearheading various educational programs around the country and Project 'AAKAR' is the third largest initiative undertaken after the successful implementation of the residential green school project in Coorg, Karnataka and a Day School project in Atrouli Village, Uttar Pradesh.Sharing views on this special project Mr. Sidharth Nath Singh, Medical & Health Minister of U.P said, "UP has quite a higher fertility rate if compared to India's rate of fertility and population growth. Districts of Baharaich and Barabanki in U.P. have 4% population rate and the national average is 2%. Solutions like Project Aakar are very much needed here. We believe that when NGOs, especially reputed ones come into the picture to support governmental procedures for improving the society and country, then the goals can be achieved much faster, and in a better manner."About Mobius Foundation Established in 2015, Mobius Foundation is committed to support sustainability, strengthening systems with empowering technologies and encouraging healthy behaviors. Principle being focus on education, environment, population stabilisation that contribute to sustenance. Mobius has a vision to collaborate with a diverse range of public & civil partners to advance the cause & practices of sustainable consciousness in Indian citizens. The foundation aims to instill a sense of responsibility towards the environment through different projects -Education, Renewable Energy, Recycling and Population Stabilization.