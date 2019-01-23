Praful Patel congratulates Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) NCP leader Praful Patel Wednesday congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being appointed as the Congress's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh and said she will play a pivotal role in the party and Indian politics. "My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Ms #PriyankaGandhiVadra on her appointment as #AICC General Secretary. With her dynamism and ideals, she will surely play an active and pivotal role in the future endeavors of @INCIndia and also in Indian politics," he tweeted.Ending years of fevered speculation, Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointing her as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East just months ahead of the general elections. PTI PR GVS