Pragati Maidan redevelopment to be complete by August: ITPO

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan into a state-of-the-art integrated exhibition cum convention centre shall be complete by August next year, a month ahead of its completion deadline, the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said Wednesday. The ITPO is the nodal agency under the administrative control of the Commerce Ministry entrusted with the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan."Out of six exhibition halls, we will be ready with three exhibition halls by March 2019. From May we will hold exhibitions in these three new halls. "The convention centre will also be ready by August-end and operational from September," ITPO Executive Director Deepak Kumar said at a press conference. In fact we are ahead of schedule because of the whole project was to come up by September, Kumar said. The IECC shall be developed with basement parking facility of 4,800 vehicles and comprehensive traffic decongestion interventions. The construction of an Integrated Transit Corridor Development Project is also underway to support the IECC. Besides, 80 exhibitors are participating in the India International Security Expo here from October 5-7 to be inaugurated by Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, organisers ITPO said. The Expo provides business opportunities in terms of indigenization, by way of joint ventures and collaborative transfer of technologies that would boost the domestic industry. PTI RSN MKJ