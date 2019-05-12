Prague-based NGO invites applications from social entrepreneurs for Amsterdam meet

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Youth Time International Movement, an NGO with its headquarters in Prague, has invited applications from social entrepreneurs and professionals working at start-ups to attend the 5th annual Global Youth Forum in Amsterdam in December. The application is open in two categories--participants and project presenters. The project presenters will also have a chance to get a fully-funded scholarship to study at leading business schools in Europe. "Project Presenters will also compete for the Youth Time Idea Grant, fully funded scholarships to study in leading business schools in Europe and South-East Asia, and paid internship. The event will take place in Amsterdam, from December 2-6 with over 100 participants, experts and trainers from all over the world. The application call will close on June 1," the official announcement read. The international NGO was founded in 2010 by Julia Kinash with an aim to foster collaboration between young people to create social change. PTI GJS CK