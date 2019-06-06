Pragya Thakur briefly hospitalised in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) Newly-elected Bhopal MP PragyaSingh Thakur, who had been directed to appear before a special court in Mumbai in the Malegaon blast case this week, was hospitalised for a stomach ailment and discharged early Thursday morning. She was hospitalised on Wednesday night and discharged early Thursday morning, her close aide Upma told PTI, adding that she would return to the hospital immediately after attending a programme here.On Monday, special NIA Judge V S Padalkar had rejectedher application for exemption from appearance in the courtthis week, in which she had stated that she has to completeformalities relating to Parliament. The court has said herpresence is necessary at this stage in the case. Thakur has one day left to comply with the directions of the court. Upma said, "She (Pragya Singh) is not well. She was hospitalised last night for medication. She is suffering from some stomach-related ailment and was administered injectable medicines"."She was discharged from the hospital this morning andis taking part in a programme as pressed by workers, butshe will return to the hospital immediately afterwards as sheis not well," she said.Thakur defeated Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh fromthe Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in the general elections.Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.In May this year, the court, which is conducting a trial against seven accused in the case, directed all of them to appear before it at least once a week.The accused persons are facing trial under varioussections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) andthe Indian Penal Code (IPC).They have been charged under UAPA Sections 16(committing terror act) and 18 (conspiring to committerror act). PTI MAS NP DVDV