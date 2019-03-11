Prajapati Trivedi awarded performance management practice award in US

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Professor Prajapati Trivedi, a senior director in the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, has been awarded the prestigious Harry Hatry Distinguished Performance Management Practice Award for 2019 for his contribution in public administration.The Center for Accountability and Performance (CAP), American Society for Public Administration (ASPA), awarded Trivedi on Sunday at a ceremony in Washington.This award is presented each year to an individual whose outstanding teaching, education, training, and consultation in performance management has made a significant contribution to the practice of public administration, a statement said.Trivedi, who is the first Indian to win this coveted award, said: "Of all the awards and recognitions that I have been fortunate to have received thus far, I value this award the most. It specifically recognises the area of practice that is closest to my heart and to which I have dedicated a large part of my professional life."From 2009-2014, Trivedi worked as a permanent secretary to the Indian government in the Cabinet Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office, where he was responsible for designing a highly regarded whole-of-government performance monitoring and evaluation system for government departments, a statement said.He also worked as a senior economist with the World Bank from 1995-2009, Economic Adviser to the Indian government (1992-1994), and a chaired professor of Public Sector Management at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (1987-1992). PTI ASK KJKJKJKJ