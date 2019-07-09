Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev should be celebrated by entire country: Adityanath

Lucknow Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev should not be confined only to the Sikh community but such religious festivals should be celebrated by all Indians.The chief minister said this during an event at his official residence ahead of the Sikh guru's Prakash Parv, which is in November. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has constituted a committee to celebrate the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev and it will assist state governments in conducting programmes to mark the occasion, he said.It is for the first time that an event related to Prakash Parv is being held at the official residence of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.Prakash Parv celebrations should not be confined only to the Sikh society, but should be celebrated by all Indians, Adityanath said.The tradition, which began with Guru Nanak Dev and continued till Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj is not only of the Khalsa sect and the Sikh community, but also important to the entire country, he said.People and the government should work together to develop an action plan for the development of the sites linked with Guru Nanak Dev, Adityanath said."We must develop and expand infrastructure to facilitate pilgrims who visit these sites related to Guru Nanak Dev ji in Uttar Pradesh," he said and asked the PunjabiAcademy and tourism and information departments to prepare the action plan. The state government will undertake development work on religious sites of the Sikh community, including Gurudwara Nanakpuri Tanda in Bareilly, and tourism facilities will also be developed in other historical gurudwaras of the state, he said.Programmes will be organised on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev in Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.PTI SAB ANBANB