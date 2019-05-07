Prakash Raj, Gul Panag campaign for AAP's Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Actors Gul Panag and Prakash Raj campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party's South Delhi candidate, Raghav Chadha, on Tuesday, urging the people to vote for their constituency's representative and not for the prime ministerial candidate. "People need to realise that their vote is not for the prime minister, but for the candidate," Raj said. "People need to know whether the candidate knows about your problems, whether he will solve them or not. You are not electing the prime minister, you are electing your local representative." The actor-turned-politician, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, supported AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand of full statehood for Delhi. "Delhi needs and deserves full statehood. The AAP has done so much in just four years in both health and education. It is now their turn to take this governance model to the floor of the Parliament," the 54-year-old actor said. Raj urged the voters to vote on the basis of the work done in the past five years and not on infrequent, isolated incidents. Panag, meanwhile, wondered why drinking water was still a matter of discussion even in the 21st century. "There are many questions that need to be answered, but one will only get answers if your representative is accountable, approachable and is answerable towards you," she said. The actor urged the people to vote for the constituency candidate and not for the prime minister face. "We need many more MPs like Raghav for this country to progress. Raghav is young, handsome, educated, upright and honest, and we need such people in our Parliament," she added. Chadha is contesting against sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri and boxer Vijender Singh of the Congress. Delhi goes to polls next Monday. PTI UZMHMB