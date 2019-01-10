Prakash Raj meets Kejriwal, discusses ways to address various issues

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here Thursday and discussed ways to address various issues.The actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines.Last week, Raj had said that he would be contesting the upcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate."Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done...#bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too (sic)," Raj tweeted after the meeting.The Aam Aadmi Party, headed by Kejriwal, has also extended support, saying all "good people" should come into politics.Raj has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September, 2017. PTI BUN KJKJ