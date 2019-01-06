Prakash Raj walks the talk: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan Sunday wished Prakash Raj "all the best" for his political journey ahead and said the actor walks the talk.The critically-acclaimed actor Raj Saturday said he will be contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate."Wishing My friend Mr. @prakashraaj all the very best in his Political Journey. Thanks for walking the talk. #citizensvoice #justasking," actor-turned-politician Haasan said in a tweet from his official account.The Aam Aadmi Party has also extended support, saying all good people should come into politics. Renowned Actor @prakashraaj plans to contest Lok Sabha elections, @AamAadmiParty offers open support to him. In a party meeting in Bangalore, Dy CM @msisodia welcomes the decision, says all good ppl (sic) are welcome in politics, the AAP tweeted.Raj is the latest celebrity to join politics from south after veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.He has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. #2019 parliament elections.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. will be contesting from Bengaluru central constituency#Karnataka as an Independent. Will share the details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too, the National Award-winning actor had said on Twitter.He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017. PTI CPB SMN ANBANB