Pranab Mukherjee lauds contribution of Odia community in development of India

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Former president Pranab Mukherjee Friday lauded the contribution of the Odia community in development of the country, saying Odisha has given many valiant heroes, marine activists and great patriarchs.Organised by Odia Samaj, the third edition of this three-day event, would showcase the unique culture, heritage, tradition, ethnic cuisine and handlooms of the state in one spectrum.The event was inaugurated by Mukherjee, who lauded the contribution of the Odia community in development of the country."The Odia community contributed in development of the country, Odisha has given many valiant heroes, marine activists and great patriarchs," he said.Spreading over an area of 2,60,000 sq. ft this year, 'Odisha Parba' showcases the vision for a futuristic Odisha and how during ancient times Odisha was one of the most prominent states of the country with a rich maritime trade history, according to a statement by the organisers.The entrance gate to the event will depict sunrise symbolising development of eastern India in general and Odisha in particular. A grand stage has been set up with backdrop of a lotus flower to symbolise the vision of flourishing or blooming Odisha. PTI UZM KJ