Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate seminar on India's contribution to parliamentary democracy

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Former President Pranab Mukherjee will on Thursday inaugurate a day-long seminar for legislators from Rajasthan on India's contribution to parliamentary democracy, an official said.Being organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) here, the inaugural and valedictory sessions of the seminar will also focus on the challenges before a parliamentary democracy among other topics.According to the assembly secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur, CPA Rajasthan's president and assembly speaker C P Joshi, vice president and chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and secretary and MLA Sanyam Lodha and others will be present in the seminar. PTI SDA RHL