Prasad directs CSC to start sanitary pad production in every block

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today directed the government special purpose vehicle CSC e-Governance Services India to start making sanitary napkins in every block of the country.

"I want that in every block our VLE should start revolution of sanitary napkin," Prasad said while directing CSC e-Governance CEO Dinesh Tyagi for making necessary arrangements in this regard.

He was speaking at Stree Swabhiman workshop organised by CSC on the eve of International Womens Day.

Prasad along with the Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani inaugurated the workshop.

CSC e-Governance allocates franchisee, known as common service center (CSC), to village level entrepreneurs (VLE) who offer services under various government schemes in rural areas, ranging from Aadhaar related service, bill payments, education, LED sales, etc.

The CSCs have also started low cost sanitary napkins.

"Make it and visit houses of poor and explain them it is important for menstrual health of women. It will be matter of utmost happiness for me when our VLE will be with the poor dalit family with sanitary napkin and try to change their daughters," Prasad said.

The minister said he will completely back the VLEs who are spreading awareness about menstrual health of women and his reference can be given in case any teacher or local officer does not cooperate with them.

Irani said the government has released guidelines on management of menstrual health and these guidelines should be provided to all VLEs to show it to officer or any authority who does not cooperate in spreading awareness around it and need for sanitary napkins.

?I believe every day is a woman?s day. Women empowerment, especially for those living in rural India, is an integral component of our government," she said.

Irani said Women VLEs involved with CSC are the first respondents of governance.

She promised to visit CSC run by a woman VLE near Bangalore on the 11th of this month.

?I would be privileged to have a cup of tea at your enterprise," Irani said.