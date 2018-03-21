Prasad warns FB of strong action if it sways electoral process

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) India today warned social media platforms like Facebook of strong action if any attempt was made by them to influence the countrys electoral process through undesirable means.

Amid probe by US privacy watchdog over a potential breach of user confidentiality by Facebook, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government fully supports freedom of press, speech and expression and is for exchange of ideas on social media.

But any attempt by social media sites, including Facebook, to influence Indias electoral process through undesirable means will not be tolerated, he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"If need be, strong action will be taken," he said.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an independent government body charged with insuring that companies abide by their own privacy policies, is looking at whether Facebook violated a 2011 consent decree after media reports alleged that it had handed the data of millions of users to a political consultancy.

Reports had alleged that Cambridge Analytica used data mined from Facebook in the voter research it conducted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 elections campaign.

Prasad alleged that Congress party had links with Cambridge Analytica.

"My question to Congress party is whether to win elections, Congress will depend on data manipulation and theft of data," he said. "What is the role of Cambridge Analytica in social media profile of Rahul Gandhi," he asked.

He alleged that Cambridge Analytica, the agency roped in by Congress to run their 2019 campaign and termed as their Brahmastra in certain section of media, is accused of using bribes, sex workers to entrap politicians and stealing data from Facebook. PTI MBI KR ANZ ANS ANS