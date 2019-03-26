Pravin Togadia releases list of 16 candidates for LS polls

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Former VHP chief Pravin Togadia, who has formed the Hindusthan Nirman Dal, Tuesday released the names of its Lok Sabha poll candidates from Uttar Pradesh.Speaking to reporters here, Togadia said the time has come for a new sociopolitical leadership in the country, as the political parties which ruled the nation, have not been able to fulfil the cultural, social and economic needs.Togadia also announced candidates from 16 parliamentary constituencies in the state.Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India (A), headed by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, declared names of candidates from 15 Lok Sabha seats of the state, the party said in a statement here.A party leader said the RPI (A) is a part of the NDA only in Maharashtra. PTI NAV TIRTIR