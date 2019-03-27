Pre-certification mandatory for social media ads by parties and candidates: Raj CEO

Specials
Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Rajasthan chief electoral office Wednesday said it is mandatory for candidates and political parties to get their advertisements for electronic and social media pre-certified by the poll panel.Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jogaram said advertisements to be published in e-papers also require pre-certification.He asked all officers to remain alert and monitor paid news and fake news. Jogaram said any website can write a blog in favour of any candidate or party, but if it is presented as advertisement, it is necessary to get a certificate. PTI AG GVS
