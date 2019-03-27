Pre-certification mandatory for social media ads by parties and candidates: Raj CEO

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Rajasthan chief electoral office Wednesday said it is mandatory for candidates and political parties to get their advertisements for electronic and social media pre-certified by the poll panel.Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jogaram said advertisements to be published in e-papers also require pre-certification.He asked all officers to remain alert and monitor paid news and fake news. Jogaram said any website can write a blog in favour of any candidate or party, but if it is presented as advertisement, it is necessary to get a certificate. PTI AG GVS