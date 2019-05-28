Pre-established chemistry a gift: Hemsworth on 'MIB' co-star Tessa Thompson

By Shubha Dubey Bali (Indonesia), May 28 (PTI) The chemistry that Chris Hemsworth shared with "Thor: Ragnarok" co-star Tessa Thompson helped the two actors navigate their dynamic in "MIB: International".The 35-year-old Australian star said working with Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is always a pleasure and he was impressed with the way she crafted her character of Agent M."I think every time you play a new character, you find different personalities. I knew her as Valkyrie. I love that character but that character is vastly different from this one. So to see her in contemporary setting was great."She is the lead in MIB, so she had a lot more for her to do. And just watching her craft this character and navigate the story was hugely impressive. She is widely talented and I hope to continue work with her," Hemsworth said during a press conference here on Tuesday.The actor essays the role of Agent M in the upcoming film and he said their working relationship was quite helpful."After Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Avengers: Endgame', it is a gift being able to have a pre-established chemistry. It was a massive benefit in what we have been able to do in MIB due to having known each other's for years now.When asked if they would share a romantic equation on-screen in the movie directed by F Gary Gray, Hemsworth said the film is more about the friendship his Agent H shares with Thompsons character."No romance in MIB. It is more about our friendship and what these characters learn from each other, he added.Sony Picture India is set to release MIB:International in the country on June 14. PTI SHD BKBK