Pre-monsoon rainfall lowest in 65 years: Skymet

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The pre-monsoon rainfall in the country was the second lowest in 65 years, private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said Monday.The three-month pre-monsoon season March, April and May ended with a rainfall deficiency of 25 per cent.All the four meteorological divisions - Northwest India, Central India, East-Northeast India and South Peninsula - recorded deficit rainfall of 30 per cent, 18 per cent, 14 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, Skymet said.Pre-monsoon rainfall, colloquial referred to as "mango showers", is vital to many parts of the country. In states like Odisha, ploughing is done in the pre-monsoon season and in parts of northeast India and the Western Ghats, it is critical for plantation of crops.In forested regions of the Himalayas, pre-monsoon rainfall is necessary for apple plantation. Due to moisture, the pre-monsoon rainfall also helps in minimising forest fires."This has been the second driest pre-monsoon season in the last 65 years, with the lowest being recorded in 2012 when countrywide cumulative rainfall deficiency had mounted to 31 per cent," Skymet Weather said.In fact, pre-monsoon rains in 2019 have exactly performed the same as in 2009 when the deficit was 25 per cent, Skymet said, adding both were El-Nino years.El-Nino is linked to the heating of Pacific waters."Skymet Weather would reiterate that the mere presence of El Nino is capable of corrupting monsoon, be it a weak one or a strong one," it said.It has predicted a below normal monsoon for this year. PTI PR ABHABH