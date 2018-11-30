'Preacher' renewed for season four

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) TV series "Preacher" has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC.The series, a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios, is based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. It was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. The series follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.The third season of the series also starred Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Betty Buckley, and Colin Cunningham. Production on season four will begin in Australia in early 2019."'Preacher' is a show unlike any other on television. A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. "We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of 'Preacher', we can't wait to see where this journey leads next," said David Madden, president of programming of entertainment networks for AMC Networks. PTI SHDSHD