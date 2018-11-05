Precautionary measures put in place in Haryana ahead of Diwali

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) The Haryana Police Monday said it had put in place adequate precautionary and stringent measures to prevent any untoward incident on Diwali.Director General of Police, B S Sandhu said all the Range Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) and Inspector Generals (IGs) along with the Commissioners and district Superintendents have been instructed to ensure that all Supreme Court guidelines are followed during the celebrations. Elaborating upon the details, ADGP, Law and Order, Mohd Akil said as per instructions, police would keep a special focus on warehouses as well as retail outlets selling fire crackers. It would be ensured that such establishments are in open spaces and away from densely populated areas, Akil said in a release. Police would also ensure that retail points are allowed only at a limited number of places where all safety measures including fire safety should be ensured, he added. The efforts of police would be coordinated with teams of civil administration to ensure that fire crackers are being sold, stored, handled and transported as per government instructions. Legal action will also be taken against unlicensed or unauthorised manufacturers and sellers, he added. Meanwhile, in view of the SC directives, Haryana Police has issued instructions regarding bursting of fire crackers during festival seasons particularly on Diwali.Sandhu said as per directions of the apex court, the manufacturing and sale of only those fire crackers which emit low smoke will be allowed in the state.All the senior officers have been instructed to ensure implementation of the SC directives.He further said that as per the directives of the court, people would be allowed to burst firecrackers on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm only.The DGP also asked the police officials to ensure that e-commerce websites do not sell firecrackers online. PTI CHS RHL