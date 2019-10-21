Prediction of rain, snowfall in HP, Keylong shivers at freezing point

(Eds: More details) Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) The meteorological department has predicted rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, whereas tribal district Lahaul-Spiti shivered at freezing point on Monday.Rain may occur at isolated places of the mid-hills, whereas snowfall is likely at some places of the state from October 22 to 24, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said on Monday.Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state with the lowest temperature of 0.1 degree Celsius, he added.The minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was three degrees Celsius.The minimum temperatures in tourists places of Manali, Kufri, Shimla and Dalhousie were 4.4, 7.6, 9.9 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.The highest temperature in the state for the day was recorded in Una at 30.8 degrees Celsius, Singh added. PTI DJI HDA ANBANB