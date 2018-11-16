Preethi Marks its 40th Anniversary with the Launch of a New Manufacturing Facility

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The state of the art facility is part of the Preethi Philips growth planChennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Preethi Kitchen Appliances today celebrated an important milestone in its Make in India initiative with the launch of a new technologically advanced manufacturing facility near Chennai. This marks Preethis dominance over the last four decades. The 70,000 square feet Mixer-Grinder manufacturing and assembly unit was formally inaugurated by dignitaries from Royal Philips in a grand ceremony.Preethis growth story has been built on three strong pillars meaningful innovation,uncompromised quality and best-in-class service. This has made Preethi the #1 Mixer-Grinder brand in India for more than a decade. With Preethi becoming a part of the Philips family in 2011, there were additional investments, and access to overall global expertise and processes. Today, the brand has become an indispensable part of every South Indian household. Preethi attained its helm when consumers started acting as brand guarantors and coined the phrase Preethi KuNa Guarantee which later became the brand identity. Preethi also stepped up its exports serving the Indian diaspora in 14 countries. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, Royal Philips, said, We are proud that our manufacturing unit is Lean certified and all our products will be RoHS compliant. The facility is equipped with top notchtechnologies like cobots to increase efficiency and to deliver high quality products to our consumers. We are looking at this, as a world class manufacturing site for Mixer-Grinders and it fits perfectly with our growth plans. We strongly believe that the new facility will enable us to sustain our leadership in the industry." Highlighting the progression of the brand over the years, Mr. Srinivasan Subramanian, Managing Director, Preethi Kitchen Appliances, said, With the strategic need for portfolio diversification, we strengthened the Innovation and Development team&invested behind Gas Stoves as a category. This has now emerged as the second key category and attained significant contribution within a short span of three years. As the sales network expanded, so did the service network. Today, we are proud to say that the brand has a wide network of 10000+ dealers, 100+ distributors and 96 service centres across the country. Commenting on the business performance, he added, With 20% market share in the Mixer-Grinder market, we have already established a dominant position in the food preparation segment. We have registered a strong double-digit growth in the past years and are looking forward to the same in the upcoming years. IEC and UL approved products have also widened our opportunities in the export market. The four decades of legacy has been a result of dedicated efforts of every stakeholder including consumers, employees, distributors, dealers and business partners. About Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.Founded in 1978, Preethis focus on consumer-centric innovations, quality and after-sales service has made it Indias largest Mixer-Grinder brand and a leading Kitchen Appliances brand. Preethi is currently present in 13 product categories including Mixer Grinder, Gas Stoves, Electric Cookers, Table Top Grinders, Coffee Makers, Adjudged as the Most Attractive Kitchen Appliances Brand by TRA Research Pvt. Ltd., Preethi has been a pioneer with industry first innovations like the 750W powerful Mixer-Grinder motor. Furthermore, the importance placed on service is quite evident in the brand promise of lifelong free service and over 90 dedicated service centres. The CII Award for Customer Engagement is a proof of the importance Preethi places for its customers. Preethi was also the only Kitchen Appliances brand to be honoured with the prestigious "Make in India" Excellence Award. More information on the company and products is available at: www.preethi.inImage 1: Mr. Srinivasan Subramanian, MD, Preethi Kitchen Appliances and Mr. Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader, RoyalPhilips Addressing the MediaImage 2: Mr. Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader, Royal Philips PWRPWR