Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder Creates History Breaks Guinness World Record for the Tallest Tower of Cupcakes

(NewsVoir)Preethi Kitchen Appliances with Food Consulate entered the Guinness Book of World Records for building a 41.8 feet tower with 18,818 cupcakes and smashed the previous record held by a South African organisation for 35 feet tower. The attempt was executed at the Forum Vijaya Mall, Chennai. The event was beautifully coordinated between brands best in their respective domains. Food Consulate brought to the table their expert chefs with years of baking and pastry experience who curated the cupcake recipe. Preethi Kitchen Appliances, on the other hand, brought their expertise in the kitchen appliances industry with their best-seller Zodiac Mixer-Grinder with a Master Chef Plus Jar for preparing the cupcake batter. The large atrium at the Forum Vijaya Mall helped in the tower construction process effectively and efficiently. And the end result was fabulous cupcakes with the vanilla frosting tasted even better than they looked. The tower of cupcakes was made with 1,411 kg of batter mixed with Zodiac mixer grinder. The entire process including the construction of the tower took a total of 42 hours 45 minutes. Even after the intense strenuous mixing, the Mixer-Grinders stood unperturbed, ready to begin a new cycle of mixing. S. Subramanian, MD, Preethi Kitchen Appliances and M Mohamed Ali, Director, Food Consulate was presented with the Guinness World Record certificate. The cupcakes were later distributed to various NGOs across the city. It hasnt been too long since Preethi Kitchen Appliances registered itself in the Asia Book of Records for the Longest Mixer-Grinder Grinding Marathon, continuously grinding 500 kg of batter. The home grown brand has now taken it up a notch by successfully breaking the Guinness World Record for the Tallest Cupcake Tower in Chennai. To begin the year with a Guinness World Record is a moment of pride for us, said, S. Subramanian. This 41.80 feet tower is a toast to our 40 year legacy of meaningful innovation, uncompromised quality and best-in class service. The Guinness Record reiterates Preethis supremacy in the food preparation segment and highlights our superior product quality and durability. The Cupcake Tower Challenge was an ambitious project and we are elated that the hard work paid off. Speaking about the Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder, Swethasagar G., GM, Marketing, Preethi Kitchen Appliances, said, With consumers now exposed to global cultures and cuisines, it has become crucial for us to ensure that our products are capable of fulfilling the growing taste buds. A few years back who could have thought of preparing cake batter in a Mixer-Grinder! This event has successfully demonstrated that our products are suitable for all kinds of cuisines. Simply put from idlis to cupcakes. Describing the attempt, M Mohamed Ali, Director, Food Consulate, said, The 150 member team worked seamlessly and toiled day and night to complete the challenge successfully. This was a result of two months of intense planning; passionate work, numerous trials with challenges and a deep desire to win. Our expert chefs meticulously scheduled the process flow - right from the mixing of ingredients to the frosting - to ensure proper coordination with minimum time consumption. It was tough but we thoroughly enjoyed it. Preethi Zodiac was definitely a great help to us and made batter preparation incredibly easy and fast. It was a huge team effort and I would like to thank everyone involved for their support. Talking on the occasion, Umeash Iyer, GM, The Forum Vijaya Mall said, We are delighted to be a part of this prestigious event. It was an absolutely thrilling experience to see the enthusiastic team build this tower. We were excited to see a flood of shoppers who gathered to encourage this initiative. Image 1: Guinness World Record certificate was presented to Preethi Kitchen Appliances and Food Consulate Chennai for the Tallest Tower of Cupcakes Image 2: Tallest Cupcake Tower