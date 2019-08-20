Pregnant woman killed for dowry in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws at their house here over demand for dowry, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Khatauli town on Monday when Babli was strangled by her husband, Ashu (26), and the in-laws for not fulfilling their demands, Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh said. Babli and Ashu got married five years ago, he said. Singh said the accused were preparing for Babli's burial but the police reached their house and sent the body for post-mortem. Six persons have been booked. While Ashu has been arrested, a search is on for the other five accused, the officer said. PTI CORR ADCK