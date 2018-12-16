scorecardresearch
Pregnant woman killed, husband injured in road mishap in Kota

Kota, Dec 16 (PTI) An eight months pregnant woman was killed while her husband injured after their motorcycle collided with a speeding truck on Sunday, police said.The deceased was identified as Maya Meghwal, a resident of Vikasnagar, ASI at the Kunhari police station Yogesh Kumar said.Maya's husband Mahavir was critically injured in the accident and immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.The deceased woman was eight months pregnant, the ASI said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the ASI said. Police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the truck driver who fled the spot, the ASI said, adding efforts were made to nab the accused. PTI CORR DPBDPB

