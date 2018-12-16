Pregnant woman killed, husband injured in road mishap in Kota

Kota, Dec 16 (PTI) An eight months pregnant woman was killed while her husband injured after their motorcycle collided with a speeding truck on Sunday, police said.The deceased was identified as Maya Meghwal, a resident of Vikasnagar, ASI at the Kunhari police station Yogesh Kumar said.Maya's husband Mahavir was critically injured in the accident and immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.The deceased woman was eight months pregnant, the ASI said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the ASI said. Police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the truck driver who fled the spot, the ASI said, adding efforts were made to nab the accused. PTI CORR DPBDPB