Preliminary trials begin on Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City corridor

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Preliminary trials began Friday on the 6.8-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City extension segment of Delhi Metro's Blue Line, officials said. This entirely elevated section will have six stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Electronic City. "Initial test runs began today on the 6.8 km-long Noida City Centre Noida electronic City. These trials are just preliminary and signalling trials will begin soon," a senior official said. This corridor is an extension of the presently operational Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida City Centre (Line 3) of the Delhi Metro, also called the Blue Line. "During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track. The entire signalling system will also undergo rigorous testing," the official said. In addition, the response of the train at different speeds, braking of the train and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre (OCC) will also be monitored during the trials. The behaviour of the track system and the overhead electrification (OHE) system will be checked repeatedly during all the trials."The construction of this corridor was a major challenge as the alignment is close to the busy NH-24. The entire corridor has been constructed on the central verge and passes through extremely busy and congested residential as well as commercial areas of Noida which also has non-stop traffic running throughout the day," the DMRC said. Only the Noida Electronic City station, which falls on the border of Noida and Ghaziabad is off the road, it said. This would be DMRC's third metro line in Noida, after Noida Sector 15 Noida City Centre and Botanical Garden Kalindi Kunj. The NoidaGreater Noida Line of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is also going to be opened soon for the public, the DMRC said. Noida's Sector 62 is an established commercial area with a number of commercial establishments and offices. This area, sees a lot of people coming from Delhi for work. The opening of this corridor will reduce the travel time for people commuting from Delhi to Noida's Sector 62, besides facilitating ease of commute and improving connectivity.Currently the 49.93-km Blue Line (Line 3) operates between Dwarka Sector-21 and Noida City Centre. After opening of the new section, the entire Blue Line will become 56.73 km in length, which will be the second longest corridor of the Delhi Metro after the Majlis ParkShiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line) which spans 59 km. Meanwhile, the Metro Museum of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Friday marked its 10th anniversary. "Established in 2008, the Metro Museum has been a special attraction for visitors and commuters of Delhi Metro over the past decade. The museum has also been the venue for various events and initiatives taken up for children," the DMRC said. On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the Delhi Metro Museum held a series of activities at the museum, located at Patel Chowk Metro Station. PTI KND RCJ