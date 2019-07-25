Premature to attribute animal deaths to administrative negligence: Delhi zoo director

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi zoo is assessing the causes that led to 245 animal deaths between April 2018 and June this year and it is premature to attribute the high mortality rate to any lapse on the part of officials, its director Renu Singh said.Following a Delhi High Court order, the zoo had conducted a census of animals in June and submitted an inventory report that showed the mortality rate was more than exorbitant".Asked if the increase in the mortality rate was due to negligence, Singh said, "It is premature to attribute it to any lapses on the part of officials. We have ordered an assessment of the animal deaths and the report will be shared with our health advisory committee.""Whenever an animal dies, we get a separate report for that...with details including reasons for death. This data need to compiled in a single document. The exercise will be carried out every month," she said.The previous census of animals had put the number of deaths at 91."There are multiple reasons behind the deaths, including senility, old age, shock, infighting among animals etc. We have also seen that animals born at the same time tend to die during the same period," she said.On the issue of handing over the control of the Delhi zoo to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), she said, "I have not yet received any communication from any anywhere...but if the ministry has decided to do so, it is for the good of the zoo."The Delhi zoo is currently under the administrative control of the Ministry of Environment and Forests. Earlier in July, the ministry wrote to CZA, asking it to bring the zoo under its control. PTI GVS ABHABH