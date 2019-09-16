Prepare plan to increase Lucknow metro ridership: CS

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday directed officers to prepare an action plan to increase ridership of the Lucknow metro.He also asked the officials to implement the one-city-one card scheme for the Lucknow Metro and the city's bus services."For providing better transport facilities to the common people an effective action plan should be prepared to increase ridership for the metro from ChaudhariCharan Singh airport to Munshipulia," Tiwari said while presiding over a meeting here.At every station, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation should ensure and develop necessary facilities like bus and auto stops, and footpaths, the CS said.He also directed the Lucknow municipal corporation, the Lucknow Development Authority, the housing board and the public works department to provide adequate support to develop parking facilities near metro stations. PTI ABN ANBANB