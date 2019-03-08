scorecardresearch
President accepts Mizoram governor's resignation

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said on Friday, adding that Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been given additional charge of the state. Mukhi will discharge the functions of the governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made, he said. PTI SKL MINMIN

