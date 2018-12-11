President accepts Upendra Kushwaha's resignation

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday accepted RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha's resignation from the Union council of ministers.In a press communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Kushwaha from the Union council of Ministers with immediate effect.Kushwaha on Monday had severed his ties with the BJP and tendered his resignation accusing the Prime Minister of reducing the cabinet to a "rubber stamp", "betraying" backward classes and giving Bihar only "jumlas".Making the announcement a day ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader from Bihar said he is open to joining the opposition alliance, which includes Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress. He also claimed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would not be able to win a single seat in the state. PTI ACB GVS