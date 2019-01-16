President appoints senior advocates Sanjay Jain, K M Nataraj as ASGs

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed senior advocates Sanjay Jain and K M Nataraj as Additional Solicitor Generals of India for the Supreme Court."The president is pleased to appoint Sanjay Jain, senior advocate, as Additional Solicitor General of India for the Supreme Court with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office till June 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to an official notification issued on January 15.A similar notification appointing Nataraj as ASG was also issued. Earlier in April 2015, Nataraj was appointed as ASG for southern zone. Jain was appointed as ASG for the Delhi High Court in 2014 and had resigned from the post last year.On December 17 last year, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved appointment of advocate Madhavi Goradia Divan as ASG for the Supreme Court.Divan is the third woman law officer to be appointed by the NDA government. Prior to her, the NDA government had appointed senior women advocates Pinky Anand and Maninder Acharya as ASGs. PTI ABA RKS KJ