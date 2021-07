President approves 132 Gallantry awards

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, has approved 132 awards to armed forces personnel and members of the paramilitary forces. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra and 14 Shaurya Chakras. Kirti Chakra was awarded Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Indian Army for valour displayed by him during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Jadhav later succumbed to injuries. Of the 14 Shaurya Chakra awards, seven were conferred posthumously, including one to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who lost his life while fighting with terrorists in an Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. He had also approved eight Bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also approved four Mention-in-Despatches to army personnel for their signification contributions in different military operations which include one posthumous for 'Operation Anantnag Town. PTI PR Below is the list of awardees: * KIRTI CHAKRASAPPER PRAKASH JADHAV (ARMY)HARSHPAL SINGH, DY COMMANDANT, CRPF (MHA)* VIR CHAKRAWING COMMANDER VARTHAMAN ABHINANDAN (AIR FORCE)* SHAURYA CHAKRALT. COL. AJAY SINGH KUSHWAH (ARMY) MAJOR VIBHUTI SHANKAR DHOUNDIYAL (POSTHOMOUS-ARMY) CAPTAIN MAHESHKUMAR BHURE (ARMY)LANCE NAIK SANDEEP SINGH (POSTHOMOUS-ARMY) SEPOY BRAJESH KUMAR (POSTHOMOUS-ARMY) SEPOY HARI SINGH (POSTHOMOUS-ARMY) RIFLEMAN AJVEER SINGH CHAUHAN (ARMY)RIFLEMAN SHIVE KUMAR (POSTHOMOUS-ARMY)AMIT SINGH RANA (NAVY)SABLE DNYANESHWAR SHRIRAM (CRPF)ZAKER HUSSAIN, CONSTABLE (CRPF)ASHIQ HUSSAIN MALIK, SPECIAL POLICE OFFICIAL (POSTHUMOUS)SUBASH CHANDER, HEAD CONSTABLE, (J&K)IMRAN HUSSAIN TAK, SUB INSPECTOR (POSTHUMOUS)*BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)COL. ASHUTOSH SHARMAMAJOR K NAVEEN REDDYMAJOR SAGAR PRAKASH PARDESHIMAJOR TASOU PRAO MAJOR MD SAHWAJ ALAMMAJOR KAUSTUBH PRAKASHKUMAR RANE (POSTHUMOUS)MAJOR MANISH KUMAR SINGHSEPOY SUNIL KUMAR, SENA MEDAL* SENA MEDAL(GALLANTRY)LT. COL. RAJESH CHOUDHARYLT. COL. BHAGWAN SINGH BISHTLT COL. PUNYABACHI MOHANTYLT COL MOHAMMAD RAZA ISRAILLT COL AMRENDRA PRASAD DWIVEDILT THAIBA SIMONMAJOR SANDEEP WASHISHTMAJOR JASWINDER SINGHMAJOR VIKAS KATOCHMAJOR REVINDER BHAKHERMAJOR UDAYAN THAKURMAJOR VIJESH KUMARMAJOR SACHIN KUMAR AGARWALMAJOR CHITRESH BISHT (POSTHOMOUS) MAJOR KH SHEMMAJOR ASHISH KUMARMAJOR HAPPY CHARAKMAJOR YOGESH PANDEYMAJOR LAXMAN SINGHMAJOR PATHARKAR ANAND SHARADMAJOR JAVALKAR VAIBHAV PRAMODMAJOR SOHAM BHATTACHARJEEMAJOR SHAKTI SINGHMAJOR INDER PREET SINGHCAPTAIN SHIV KUMAR SHARMACAPTAIN KUNAL KUMARCAPTAIN PRATEEK RANJANGAONKARCAPTAIN SAURABH PATNICAPTAIN ASHISH GEDION PAUDELSUBEDAR TRILOK SINGHNAIB SUBEDAR TARA CHANDNAIB SUBEDAR RAVINDER SINGHNAIB SUBEDAR JAI DEVBATTERY HAVILDAR MAJOR HANS RAJHAVILDAR SANDEEP MALIKHAVILDAR BALINDER SINGHHAVILDAR BALJEETHAVILDAR BHUPENDRA SINGHHAVILDAR AJAY KUMAR RANAHAVILDAR SHEO RAM (POSTHOMOUS) HAVILDAR RAKESH KUMARHAVILDAR JAVID AHMAD CHOPANLANCE HAVILDAR VIJAY KUMAR (POSTHUMOUS)LANCE HAVILDAR SANDEEP KUMARNAIK ASHWANI KUMARNAIK JANKAR SINGHNAIK SUNNY THAKURNAIK RAMESH KUMARNAIK NARENDRA KUMARNAIK SANTOSH SINGHLANCE NAIK SOMBIRLANCE NAIK JAGTAR SINGHLANCE NAIK SURENDRA SINGHLANCE NAIK ANUJ KUMARSEPOY KULWINDER SINGHSEPOY JAGMOHAN SINGHSEPOY SAMARESH DEYSEPOY SUHAIL SINGH SAINISEPOY S VIGI BHASKARGRENADIER TAWSEEF YOUSUFGRENADIER AJAY KUMAR (POSTHUMOUS)SEPOY PENTA NITHIN PAULSEPOY SUNILSEPOY RINKUSEPOY SUSHIL SINGH KALAKOTISEPOY RAJVEER SINGH YADAVSEPOY PANKAJ BOROSEPOY RAHUL DASSEPOY GULSHAN SINGHSEPOY HAPPY SINGH (POSTHOMOUS) SEPOY YOGENDRA KUMARRIFLEMAN RAMESH SINGH DHAMIRIFLEMAN RUPEN PRADHANRIFLEMAN SURINDER KUMARRIFLEMAN PRADEEP KUMARRIFLEMAN MANDEEP SINGH RAWAT (POSTHOMOUS) RIFLEMAN PREETAM SINGHRIFLEMAN RAYEES AH LONERIFLEMAN NINGTHOUJAM SUBHACHANDRA SINGH (POSTHOMOUS) GRENADIER KARAM CHANDPARATROOPER VIKRAM SINGH MEHTAPARATROOPER RAJENDRA SINGHPARATROOPER NASEEB KUMARPARATROOPER GOPAL SINGHPARATROOPER TARUNG SITANGSOWAR KISHAN SINGH (POSTHOMOUS) SIGNALMAN MANVENDRA SINGHSAPPER P MADHUSAPPER P BABUSAPPER RAHUL CHAVAN* NAO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)CAPTAIN NAVEEN THAPALT CDR RUCHIR RAKESH KHAJURIA SHRI NIWASH, SEA I (UW) SHAMINDER SINGHTAKHELLAMBAM RAKHESH SINGH* VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)GROUP CAPTAIN SAUMITRA TAMASKAR WING COMMANDER PRANAV RAJ WING COMMANDER AMIT RANJAN SQUADRON LEADER RAHUL BASOYA SQUADRON LEADER PANKAJ ARVIND BHUJADE SQUADRON LEADER B KARTHIK NARAYAN REDDY SQUADRON LEADER SHASHANK SINGH * YUDH SEVA MEDALAIR COMMODORE SUNIL KASHINATH VIDHATE GROUP CAPTAIN YESHPAL SINGH NEGI GROUP CAPTAIN HEMANT KUMAR GROUP CAPTAIN HANSEL JOSEPH SEQUEIRA SQUADRON LEADER MINTY AGGARWAL * President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)IG Thekkumpurath Prabhakaran Sadanandan* TATRAKSHAK MEDAL (GALLANTRY)DIG Yoginder Dhaka Comdt Anurup Singh Dy Comdt Utkersh Sharma Satish, P Trinatha Behera* Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)IG Maneesh Vishal Pathak DIG Neeraj Tiwari PLB SNESNE