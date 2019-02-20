President asks experts to come up with cleaner processes for eco friendly use of natural resources

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday urged environment experts and other stakeholders to come up with "actionable ideas" on issues related to use of fossil fuels and cleaner processes to ensure eco-friendly use of natural resources.Highlighting that energy and environment were major concerns not only for developing countries but also for developed nations, Kovind said it was important for producers and consumers of conventional energy to evolve more efficient andcleaner processes to ensure environment-friendly use of natural resources He was speaking at the inauguration of the International Conference and Exhibition on Energy and Environment: Challenges and Opportunities (ENCO 2019), organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Stating that coal will remain the predominant energy source for most countries, including India going by global trends, while renewable sources will also grow, Kovind also stressed on development of eco-friendly technologies for green mining.He said India was committed to provide power to all citizens at affordable cost as well as boost the national economy through an industrial revolution in tune with Industry 4.0. Kovind also pointed out to India's commitments in the Paris Agreement, expressing strong desire to control carbon emissions through Nationally Determined Contribution targets. "Given this backdrop, I would advise this august gathering to deliberate ondevelopment of eco-friendly technologies for green mining. It is important forproducers and consumers of conventional energy to evolve more efficient andcleaner processes to ensure environment-friendly use of natural resources," he said. He said the conference will cover important topics such as conventional energy technologies, renewable and non-conventional energy systems, energy storage and devices; sustainable mining technologies and environmental issues. He said the conference was a suitable platform for the international community to disseminate, deliberate and showcase various activities related to energy and environment and discuss research and development opportunities and pathways that could lead to a prosperous, sustainable and secure energy future."I am confident that after three-day deliberations it will be possible for this gathering to come out with practical and doable recommendations that can make our planet not only more industrially advanced but also help in creating healthy ecosystems and environment for future generations," he said. PTI PLB PLB DVDV