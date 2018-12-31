President calls for making 2019 an year of 'amity, prosperity and happiness'

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted countrymen on the eve of new year and called them to commit themselves in making 2019 a year of "amity, prosperity and happiness". Kovind extended his best wishes to all fellow citizens in India and abroad, and to the global community."Let this moment of renewal commit us to making 2019 a year of amity, prosperity and happiness," he said in a message. PTI ABS RCJ