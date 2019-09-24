President emphasises on reducing water footprint

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday emphasised on the need to reduce water foot print and said farmers, corporate leaders and government bodies need to actively consider it.Inaugurating the 6th India Water Week, Kovind said there has been negligence in preserving water and steps must be taken to ensure that future generations get cleaning drinking water. "We often talk of reducing our carbon footprint. It is time we talk about reducing our water footprint. Our farmers, corporate leaders and government bodies need to actively consider the water footprint of different crops and industries. We need to encourage agricultural and industrial practise that has least water footprint," the president said. Water footprint is the amount of water used to produce goods and services, including cultivation of crops. He also lauded the government for the Jal Jeevan Mission that envisages providing clean drinking water to all households in the country. PTI PR PR DVDV